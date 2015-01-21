LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - JP Morgan has created a global credit
index group within its credit trading department, as the US bank
seeks to tap into growing demand from real money for alternative
ways of making bets amid decreased liquidity in fixed income,
commodity and currency cash markets.
The new group will be headed by Samik Chandarana, previously
head of credit trading for the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR. Chandarana
will retain his reporting line to Guy America and Matt Cherwin,
co-heads of credit and securitised products.
The new group will combine the bank's market making
abilities for index credit default swaps, credit options and
bond indices, with the idea that the move will help clients
benefit from improved liquidity in derivatives products that
reference credit indices.
Many clients are struggling with thin cash liquidity in
large parts of the corporate bond market, in part caused by
higher capital requirements. Dealer corporate bond holdings have
collapsed from more than US$200bn pre-crisis to less than
US$20bn, according to the New York Federal Reserve.
At the same time, buyside firms have amassed more than
US$1trn in fixed income assets as they diversified away from the
equity markets into the relative safe-haven of bonds, and
corporate bond issuance runs at record levels.
With banks no longer able to warehouse large positions,
buyside firms are turning to derivatives-based alternatives for
chunkier trades and assets that are most constrained by
illiquidity, such as high-yield credit.
INCREASED INTEREST
CDS indices, options and total-return swaps on bond indices are
all witnessing increased interest from real money accounts,
having reaped liquidity benefits associated with improved
standardisation. Gross notional outstanding on CDX North America
IG index currently stands at US$462bn, while credit index
options notional stands at US$495bn according to DTCC data.
During the high yield sell off in August 2014, activity on
CDX HY jumped by 80% over a matter of weeks as investors rushed
to the contracts for hedging cash bond positions and taking
exposure as lower prices created an attractive entry point.
The new JP Morgan group will also form a partnership with
the bank's global equities division to enhance its exchange
traded funds offering - a growing industry. According to
BlackRock data, US$78.6bn of assets flooded into the growing
range of fixed income ETF products in 2014, taking assets under
management in those funds to over US$400bn - more than double
2010 levels.
Chandarana will also lead the bank's e-trading effort across
global credit, working closely with Frank Troise, global head of
execution services, and Scott Wacker, global head of e-Commerce
sales and marketing.
As a result of the new structure, Sanjay Jhamna will take
over as head of EMEA credit trading, moving from his forma role
leading the global credit exotics and hybrids business for the
last four years.
Aymeric Paillat will lead exotics trading and report to
Jhamna, while the repack and solutions group led by Alistair
Bloch will be moved under the global syndicate function.
Fajr Bouguettaya will continue to manage the credit
correlation business and report directly America and Cherwin.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Gareth Gore)