LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - JP Morgan has picked Kevin Foley to head its Europe, Middle East and Africa loan and high yield capital markets group, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Foley is currently based in the US bank's New York office, where he has been part of its leveraged finance capital markets group for the past five years. He will relocate to London for the new role.

Foley will report to Kristian Orssten, head of loan and high yield markets and loan trading in EMEA.

The appointment fills a long-standing gap in the bank's leveraged finance primary business after the departures of Chris Munro and Nigel Walder last year.

Munro previously ran the EMEA high-yield and leveraged loans capital markets team, but left in May 2015 to become Bank of America Merrill Lynch's co-head of leveraged finance EMEA.

Walder left the bank in February 2015 to join private equity firm Bain Capital. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)