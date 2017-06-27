LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired former Deutsche
Bank banker Mike Hughes to head its global custody business in
London.
Hughes starts this week and will report to Chris Rowland,
global head of custody, which also includes the trust and
fiduciary businesses.
JP Morgan has been growing the business and earlier this
year BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, moved over
US$1trn of assets from State Street, one of the largest ever
shifts in custody assets.
Hughes was most recently head of strategic execution for
Deutsche Bank's global securities services business. He has also
held senior roles in transaction banking and fund services and
managed a number of large fund and custody client relationships,
according to a memo sent by Rowland.
