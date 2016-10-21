(Fixes editing credit)
By Hannah Brenton
Oct 21 Kristian Orssten has been promoted to
head of EMEA debt capital markets at JP Morgan,
according to an internal memo seen by Thomson Reuters LPC.
He will take on the role in addition to his responsibilities
for EMEA loan & high yield capital markets and loan trading,
sales and research.
Orssten will report to Jim Casey, global head of debt
capital markets, Guy America and Matt Cherwin, co-heads of
spread markets.
Ray Doody, head of acquisition leveraged finance, has
decided to explore other opportunities within the firm after
nearly 20 years with the leveraged finance team, the memo said.
The team will also be restructured into three sectors within
leveraged finance origination.
Stefan Povaly and Daniel Rudnicki will become co-heads of
sponsor leveraged finance, Earl Dowling will become head of
technology media and telecommunications (TMT), while Pierre
Maman and Stefan Povaly will become co-heads of corporates
excluding TMT.
Povaly, Rudnicki, Dowling, and Maman will work closely with
Kevin Foley, head of EMEA loan and high yield capital markets,
the memo said, and report to Orssten.
"The changes align our coverage model globally and brings
the EMEA region in line with how we're set up in the US," the
memo said.
"We have a strong bench of talent and these changes are
bringing the next generation of bankers into leadership roles."
A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the
memo.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)