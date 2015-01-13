NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Cristiano Souza, a former Santander economist, to join the firm's emerging markets research team in Sao Paulo, according to an internal memo.

Souza will report to Cassiana Fernandez, JP Morgan's chief economist for Brazil and cover economic and political developments in the world's seventh largest economy.

Before joining the US firm, Souza worked for six years in the economic research team of Banco Santander Brazil and held positions at ABN Amro and two macroeconomic consultancy firms.

