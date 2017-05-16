HONG KONG May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co
has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads
for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
The U.S. bank named regional head of diversified industries
and energy Kerwin Clayton and Southeast Asia banking head Rohit
Chatterji as co-heads of Asia Pacific M&A, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
They take over from Brian Gu, who will become chairman of
Asia Pacific investment banking, and John Hall, who is set to
become co-head of regional global investment banking, which
includes country, industry and advisory banking teams.
Hall will share his responsibility as head of Asia Pacific
global investment banking with Murli Maiya, who currently heads
the investment bank's financial institutional coverage in the
region, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.
JPMorgan also named Daniel Darahem as its Asia Pacific head
of equity capital markets business, in addition to his existing
role as head of the strategic investors group and equity private
placement business in the region, the memo showed.
"These appointments will allow us to further strengthen the
strategic dialogue with our clients, streamline co-ordination
across coverage and product teams and integrate industry groups
with client coverage groups," the bank told IFR on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; editing by Alexander Smith)