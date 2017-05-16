HONG KONG May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.

The U.S. bank named regional head of diversified industries and energy Kerwin Clayton and Southeast Asia banking head Rohit Chatterji as co-heads of Asia Pacific M&A, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

They take over from Brian Gu, who will become chairman of Asia Pacific investment banking, and John Hall, who is set to become co-head of regional global investment banking, which includes country, industry and advisory banking teams.

Hall will share his responsibility as head of Asia Pacific global investment banking with Murli Maiya, who currently heads the investment bank's financial institutional coverage in the region, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.

JPMorgan also named Daniel Darahem as its Asia Pacific head of equity capital markets business, in addition to his existing role as head of the strategic investors group and equity private placement business in the region, the memo showed.

"These appointments will allow us to further strengthen the strategic dialogue with our clients, streamline co-ordination across coverage and product teams and integrate industry groups with client coverage groups," the bank told IFR on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Alexander Smith)