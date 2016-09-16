By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co
has hired Bryan Beller as a managing director on the
media and communications investment banking team, according to
an internal memo.
Beller, who is based in New York, was most recently a
managing director at Royal Bank of Canada for two years.
Before that, he spent 18 years at Citigroup Inc.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman on Friday confirmed the contents of
the memo. RBC did not immediately return a request for comment.
Beller starts work this month and will report to Fred
Turpin, JP Morgan's Global Head of Media & Communications
investment banking.
"Bryan brings two decades of industry knowledge and
experience in both the communications and media sectors and will
complement and further strengthen our industry-leading
franchise," Turpin said in the memo.
Beller has advised on transactions such as CBS Corp's
separation of its outdoor advertising business in 2014.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Will
Dunham)