SAO PAULO Dec 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co
hired four executives to increase coverage of private-banking
activities in Brazil, where competition for existing and new
clients is mounting as Latin America's largest economy plunges
into recession, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
The New York-based bank, which has served wealthy families
in Brazil for over half a century, hired Ricardo Taira, Leonardo
Bulgareli, Carlos Amarante and Jayme Freixo last month to focus
on increasing JPMorgan's customer base in São Paulo and Rio de
Janeiro states and the country's south, said the sources, who
requested anonymity since the decision is private.
Taira, a banker with over two decades in the industry, had
quit rival Credit Suisse Group AG before joining
JPMorgan, the first source said. Bulgareli, Amarante and Freixo
also left the Swiss lender, one of the largest wealth managers
in Brazil, the second source noted.
The four bankers will report to Juliana Pagetti, a managing
director for JPMorgan's private banking unit based in São Paulo,
the first source added.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan in New York declined to comment.
JPMorgan and other players in Brazil's $190 billion industry
are responding to a recession and rising benchmark interest
rates by offering clients a broader mix of investment options.
Industry players expect Brazil's private-banking assets to
expand less than 10 percent this year and next, down from about
20 percent annually between 2008 and 2013, when the number of
Brazilian millionaires surged to a record.
According to the sources, JPMorgan's expertise in fund
management, foreign exchange and brokerage services is already
attracting clients from rivals. Increased demand for succession
and estate planning, now that the government is raising taxes to
plug a swelling budget deficit, is also expected to bring in
more businesses.
A new window of expansion in Brazil's private-banking
industry has also opened for local and international shops in
the wake of massive client fund withdrawals from Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, which until the Nov. 25 arrest of founder André
Esteves was the nation's largest independent wealth manager.
According to the second source, JPMorgan and other banks
have been getting former BTG Pactual clients since Esteves was
arrested for allegedly trying to obstruct investigations in
Brazil's largest corruption scandal ever.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)