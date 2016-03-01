WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
March 1 J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Dale Erdei as head of adviser sales for its UK funds business.
Erdei, who has been with JPMAM for more than 11 years, most recently was divisional sales manager for the wealth management channel of JPMAM's U.S. funds team. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.