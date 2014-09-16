Sept 16 A senior JPMorgan Chase & Co coal trader in Singapore, Henry Liew, has left the U.S. bank to head up commodities trading firm Enerfo's energy and coal business, an Enerfo spokesman said on Tuesday.

Liew spent three years at JPMorgan as an executive director of its commodities business in Asia. JPMorgan did not reply immediately to an email requesting comment.

Singapore-based Enerfo owns and operates several coal concessions in Indonesia and has access to a new coal terminal in Kalimantan in the Southeast Asian country. (Reporting by Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)