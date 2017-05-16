(Recasts, adds details of M&A appointments)

By Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott

HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.

Daniel Darahem becomes head of ECM for Asia Pacific and will continue as head of the strategic investors group and equity private placement for the region.

Nick Johnson, most recently head of ECM for Asia Pacific, is moving to a coverage role within the global investment banking division, responsible for Hong Kong, Korea, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Kerwin Clayton and Rohit Chatterji have become co-heads of M&A for Asia Pacific, while Mac El-Omari has been appointed vice chairman of global investment banking for Asia Pacific.

Brian Gu has also been appointed chairman of Asia Pacific investment banking. He was previously co-head of M&A, telecommunications, media and technology and healthcare.

Among other changes, Murli Maiya, head of financial institutions coverage for Asia Pacific and formerly regional head of DCM, will become co-head of GIB coverage for Asia Pacific alongside John Hall.

Sudhir Goel will become head of DCM for the region, expanding his existing DCM and sales responsibilities. He was most recently head of DCM for Asia ex-Japan.

"These appointments will allow us to further strengthen the strategic dialogue with our clients, streamline co-ordination across coverage and product teams and integrate industry groups with client coverage groups," a spokesperson for the bank said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; Editing by Steve Garton)