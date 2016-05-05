NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - JP Morgan named David Hudson as global head of markets execution, reporting to Daniel Pinto, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR. He will also join the bank's investment banking management team.

The move comes as JP Morgan, and its peers, explore ways to stay ahead of the ongoing transformation of fixed income and equity trading. Fixed income trading in particular has been in a funk for roughly four years.

In this new role, Hudson will assess emerging trends, technologies, electronic platforms, and potential partnerships that could transform the way the bank and its clients do business, according to the memo.

He will work closely with the sales, trading and research businesses "to deploy resources in the most effective way and take responsibility for electronic distribution channels." (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)