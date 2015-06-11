June 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co has promoted several investment bankers in its technology, media and telecom group, according to an internal memo to staff on Thursday.

Kurt Simon, who led the group out of San Francisco, will move to New York to become global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, a role that will involve covering more industries. Chris Ventresca and Hernan Cristerna will stay in their roles as global co-heads of M&A.

There will be also be three promotions in the TMT group.

Michael Millman, who was co-head of equity capital markets, will become head of technology investment banking.

Fred Turpin, who was head of telecommunications investment banking, will become head of media and telecom banking.

Noah Wintroub, who runs Internet and digital media banking, will get a new title and become vice chairman of investment banking.

Jennifer Nason will continue to oversee the wider group as global chairman of TMT.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

JPMorgan has advised on some of the biggest technology deals this year, such as Avago Technologies Ltd's $37 billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp and Intel Corp's $16.7 billion deal to buy Altera Corp. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)