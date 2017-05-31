Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out -bookrunner
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
LONDON May 31 JP Morgan has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Riddell will cover both the oil & gas and metals & mining sectors in the UK, replacing Ben Davis, who has left the company, the memo said.
Previously an executive director in the natural resources team at JP Morgan Cazenove, according to his LinkedIn profile, Riddell will work closely with James Janoskey and Barry Weir, global co-heads of oil & gas and metals & mining, respectively.
A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow on Thursday, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model.