LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - JP Morgan has lured Kiran Karia a FIG
DCM banker from Morgan Stanley, less than two months after it
put three bankers in that division at risk, according to market
sources.
In July, JP Morgan put Veenay Chheda, an executive director
in the hybrid structuring team, Ian Haywood, a UK and Ireland
FIG DCM coverage banker, and Lily Brown, a French FIG DCM
banker, at risk.
Karia is being hired as a vice president, according to a
source, and is expected to begin his new role by the end of the
year.
At Morgan Stanley, he was vice president of global capital
markets focusing on the Benelux and Nordics, according to his
LinkedIn profile page.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan: Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)