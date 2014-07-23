HONG KONG, July 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Wednesday it named Brett Krause to head its locally
incorporated bank in China, adding to other recent hires as it
rebuilds its leadership team in the country.
Krause, a 20-year banking veteran, was hired as president of
JPMorgan Chase Bank (China) Company Limited, the New York-based
bank said in an e-mailed statement. He joined JPMorgan in
January and previously held leading roles at Citigroup,
including senior country officer in Vietnam.
JPMorgan earlier in July said it had hired former UBS AG
banker David Li as the new head of overall China
business, including investment banking. The bank's chief
executive for China investment banking, Fang Fang, left the firm
in March, amid a probe of JPMorgan hiring practices in Asia.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)