(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove statement that these are first regional M&A co-heads)

By Greg Roumeliotis

March 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the No. 1 adviser on U.S. mergers and acquisitions year-to-date, appointed regional co-heads for its M&A practice in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on Wednesday.

Anu Aiyengar and Henry Gosebruch will be co-heads of M&A for North America, while David Lomer and Dirk Albersmeier will be co-heads of M&A for EMEA, Herna Cristerna and Chris Ventresca, co-heads of global M&A, wrote in an internal JPMorgan memo.

Cristerna and Ventresca wrote in the memo that the new structure would enable the investment bank to offer more dedicated support within different regions, as well as bring increased focus to cross-border and global M&A.

Aiyengar joined JPMorgan in 1999 and has advised on landmark consumer/retail and financial institution deals. Gosebruch joined in 1994 and has advised on some of the biggest healthcare and biotech deals. Lomer most recently co-led JPMorgan's telecommunications, media and technology M&A team in EMEA. Albersmeier has been head of M&A for Germany and Austria since 2005. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)