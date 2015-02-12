(Refiles to clarify Marin move separate from other
appointments)
HONG KONG Feb 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Asia Pacific investment banking Vice Chairman Todd Marin has
retired from the firm, according to an internal memo described
to Reuters on Thursday.
Marin, 53, was previously head of the bank's investment
banking division, before taking the vice chairman role in
December 2012.
A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Reuters earlier reported that the firm's chief executive for
the region, Nicolas Aguzin, would take over responsibility for
Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking and treasury
services.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)