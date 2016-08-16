Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has set up a credit product development team, which will be headed by Ryan O'Grady, currently co-head of the bank's global debt syndicate, according to a memo seen by IFR.
The unit is a new creation which aims to "better deliver the full range of credit products" to clients and "partner more effectively" with investment banking coverage and sales teams.
O'Grady started in his present position in October 2014, after the bank merged its regional debt syndicates into one global team.
His co-head, Bob LoBue, will remain in joint charge of this global syndicate team. But because of his new role, O'Grady will now only focus on international syndicate work. His direct reports in the global team will now also report to LoBue.
In addition, the global unit will now also include the public finance syndicate business, run by Robert Servas.
Previously, it consisted of supranationals, sovereigns and agencies, covered bonds and financial institutions in EMEA, as well as securitised products and Asia-Pacific, North America and International.
"Acting as one global team will promote the sharing of best practices and enable us to better coordinate across products as well as with our partners in coverage," said the memo from Matt Cherwin and Guy America, co-heads of Credit Trading & Syndicate, Securitized Products and Public Finance.
In May, JP Morgan promoted Richard Gustard and Keith Price in its SSA business after Carl Norrey retired from his position head of rates securities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Price is responsible for FIG syndicate within the global team. (Writing by Christopher Spink, reporting by Helene Durand)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.