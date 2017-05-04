SAO PAULO May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has tapped
Fabio Resegue to head its Latin America equity trading, as the
largest U.S. bank expands activities in a segment poised for a
recovery, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.
Resegue will join JPMorgan in July and be based in São
Paulo, said the person, who requested anonymity because the
matter remains private.
Resegue, who will be responsible for cash and derivatives
trading activities, will report to Fater Belbachir, head of
volatility trading; Chris Berthe and Charles Chiang, co-heads of
Delta One, and; Dennis Fitzgerald, head of cash equity trading.
He joins from rival Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he
has worked since 1997. Resegue most recently was a managing
director in charge of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Latin
America equities distribution and international sales trading.
Rising commodity prices and a gradual recovery in the
region's economies are fanning the allure of Latin American
equities and bonds. Brazil's stock exchange has seen nearly 4
billion reais ($1.3 billion) in foreign inflows so far this
year, underscoring investors' continued interest following last
year's rally.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment on Resegue's
appointment. Efforts to contact Resegue were not immediately
successful.
His hiring would come weeks after JP Morgan's Brazil sales
trading team poached Leonard Linnet from São Paulo-based Grupo
BTG Pactual SA.
($1 = 3.1874 reais)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in São Paulo; Editing
by Paul Simao)