LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Dag Skattum, the former global
co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JP Morgan who left the
firm in 2007 to join private equity firm TPG, is to rejoin the
US bank as vice chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region in January, according to a memo seen by IFR.
Skattum is returning to the firm where he started his career
in 1986. Over the course of two decades, he held a number of
banking roles in New York and London. He left to become a
partner at TPG in 2007, and most recently has divided his time
between a range of board roles.
As part of his new role, Skattum will launch and chair the
global investment banking strategic advisory council, which will
aim to further improve advisory dialogue with clients and to
increase cross-border flows, according to the memo.
He will be based in London and will report jointly to Carlos
Hernandez and Jeff Urwin, co-heads of global banking.
A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.
