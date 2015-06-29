LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Petra Wehlert is to take over as
head of capital markets at German agency KfW following the
retirement of capital markets veteran Horst Seissinger.
Wehlert, currently head of new issues in KfW's international
capital markets department, will take on the role on February 1,
2016.
She has worked for KfW since 1995, when she joined the
domestic capital markets team. Prior to this, she worked at the
Deutsche Bundesbank for five years, where she was responsible
for pricing German government bonds at the stock exchange.
As IFR reported last week, Horst Seissinger is to retire
from his position as head of capital markets as of January 2016,
having worked for the government-guaranteed agency for 30 years.
KfW today confirmed his retirement. [ID: nL8N0ZB3F5]
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian
Baker)