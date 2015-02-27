NEW YORK Feb 27 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Friday its head of credit and capital markets would step down, just two years after his predecessor departed, the latest leadership change to businesses that have more than $37 billion in assets.

Farr, 43, will leave at the end of March and be a strategic advisor to the New York-based firm, a KKR spokeswoman said. Nat Zilkha and Alan Burke, who already oversee credit investments, and Adam Smith, who oversees capital markets, will take over Farr's responsibilities, the spokeswoman added.

The trio will now report directly to KKR's global head of global capital and asset management Scott Nuttall. Farr, a former Citigroup Inc capital markets executive, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Farr had succeeded William Sonneborn, who headed KKR's corporate credit and equity investments and stepped down in 2013, also at the age of 43. Bloomberg first reported on Farr's departure on Friday. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)