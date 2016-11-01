BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 (IFR) - Timothy Franks is to leave Advent International for fellow private equity firm KKR.
Franks set up Advent's New York office in 2010 and has over 17 years experience investing in both the US and Europe, principally in the consumer and retail industries.
At KKR, he will head coverage of these areas from London across Europe, Africa and Middle East. He starts in February.
Franks will sit on the European private equity investment committee at KKR in his new role. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%