HONG KONG Aug 26 Global private equity firm KKR
& Co LP said on Tuesday it has hired Jaka Prasetya as
managing director to lead the firm's credit and special
situations initiatives in Southeast Asia.
Prasetya will be based in Singapore, and will work with
KKR's private equity, credit and special situations teams on the
firm's strategy in Indonesia.
"With our first deal in (Indonesia) in 2013, we look forward
to exploring new opportunities to provide both equity and credit
solutions to companies to suit their long-term needs," said Ming
Lu, Co-Head of Asia Private Equity at KKR.
Prasetya, a former managing director and head of principal
investments at Raiffeisen Bank International, was most recently
managing partner and founder of Leafgreen Capital Partners,
which launched in 2011 to finance mid-cap companies in
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
