By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Aug 26 Global private equity firm KKR
& Co LP said on Tuesday it has hired Jaka Prasetya as
managing director to lead the firm's credit and special
situations initiatives in Southeast Asia as it expands its
credit lending strategy in the region.
Prasetya, who will be based in Singapore, joins KKR from
Leafgreen Capital, a firm founded in 2011 that provides finance
to mid-cap companies in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
Prasetya is joined at KKR by two of his partners at
Leafgreen, Rahul Bhargava and Allan So, as the U.S. buyouts
giant signals its plans to expand a business model it pioneered
under its India head Sanjay Nayar.
The business model adopted by KKR in Asia is very different
to that in the United States and Europe, where private equity
makes its profits through large buyouts. In Asia, loans as small
as $50 million are a growing part of KKR's business.
"With our first deal in (Indonesia) in 2013, we look forward
to exploring new opportunities to provide both equity and credit
solutions to companies to suit their long-term needs," said Ming
Lu, Co-Head of Asia Private Equity at KKR.
KKR agreed to buy a 9.5 percent stake in food company PT
Tiga Sejahtera Food Tbk, making that investment through its KKR
Asset Management unit rather than its $6 billion Asia buyouts
fund.
"With urbanization, rising wages and a young and growing
working class, we see excellent opportunities in Indonesia with
good companies looking for varied financial solutions," said
Prasetya.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and
Matt Driskill)