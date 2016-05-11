May 11 (IFR) - KPMG is making progress in building out its equity advisory platform with the hire this week of Sebastian Oechelhaeuser. He joins from Barclays and will be based in Frankfurt, where three juniors are already in place.

His appointment follows the hire in February of Noelle Cajigas in Spain, who covers both equity and debt advisory. Cajigas joined from BNP Paribas where she headed bond and loan financing in the Iberia region.

Oechelhaeuser is well known to his new boss Ralf Nachtigall, head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa, as the two have worked together in ECM over many years.

Nachtigall first hired Oechelhaeuser in the late nineties at Paribas, before taking him to Merrill Lynch. A brief separation when Oechelhaeuser moved to Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein ended when he was again hired by Nachtigall in 2007, at this point working on the advisory side at Rothschild. Most recently the two worked together at Barclays.

Nachtigall joined KPMG in October to build the advisory platform to compete with the likes of Lazard, Rothschild and STJ Advisors. (Reporting by Owen Wild)