May 11 (IFR) - KPMG is making progress in building out its
equity advisory platform with the hire this week of Sebastian
Oechelhaeuser. He joins from Barclays and will be based in
Frankfurt, where three juniors are already in place.
His appointment follows the hire in February of Noelle
Cajigas in Spain, who covers both equity and debt advisory.
Cajigas joined from BNP Paribas where she headed bond and loan
financing in the Iberia region.
Oechelhaeuser is well known to his new boss Ralf Nachtigall,
head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa, as the two have
worked together in ECM over many years.
Nachtigall first hired Oechelhaeuser in the late nineties at
Paribas, before taking him to Merrill Lynch. A brief separation
when Oechelhaeuser moved to Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein ended
when he was again hired by Nachtigall in 2007, at this point
working on the advisory side at Rothschild. Most recently the
two worked together at Barclays.
Nachtigall joined KPMG in October to build the advisory
platform to compete with the likes of Lazard, Rothschild and STJ
Advisors.
(Reporting by Owen Wild)