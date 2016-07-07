LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Lazard has hired former European
Central Bank board member and senior German politician Jörg
Asmussen as a managing director in financial advisory to work
with sovereign and corporate clients across Europe.
Asmussen will start on September 1 and be based in Berlin
and Frankfurt the US-based advisory firm said on Thursday.
Asmussen has more than 20 years of experience in the public
sector as an economist and policymaker and most recently served
as state secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Labour and
Social Affairs from 2014 to 2015.
He was a member of the ECB's executive board from 2012 to
2013, and before that was state secretary at the German ministry
of finance, responsible for European affairs and financial
markets, from 2008 to 2012. During that time he also served as
chairman of Germany's financial regulator, BaFin.
Asmussen previously held several positions in Germany's
ministry of finance.
Lazard is a financial advisor to governments and other
sovereign entities, giving advice on all aspects of public
sector operations, including policy and financial issues and
advising countries on the restructuring of debt.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Helene Durand)