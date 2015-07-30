July 30 Boutique investment bank Lazard Ltd
has hired investment banker Eric Medow from Citigroup
Inc to help lead its tech, media and telecom group, it
said in a statement Thursday.
Medow, who starts in October in New York, will co-lead the
global tech, media and telecom investment banking group with
Paul Haigney, who is based in San Francisco.
Before his 25-year career at Citigroup, Medow worked at
private equity firm Carlyle Group and Salomon Brothers.
In April, Lazard lost telecom senior telecom banker Woody
Young who went to rival boutique Perella Weinberg. Managing
director Anne Hamilton also left Lazard at the same time.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Nick Zieminski)