LONDON, March 4 Legal & General said on Wednesday it had appointed Gene Gilbertson as interim president and chief executive of Legal & General America.

He will replace Jimmy Atkins, who is leaving to pursue other interests, L&G said in a statement.

In a separate statement, fund arm L&G Investment Management said it had appointed a new chief executive for its U.S. affiliate, Robert Moore.

Moore, most recently President of LPL Financial, will start at Legal & General Investment Management America in April, it said. He replaces Mike Craston, who had been CEO since 2011. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)