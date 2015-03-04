(Adds detail on both appointments, links to earnings)

LONDON, March 4 British insurer Legal & General said on Wednesday it had appointed a new interim chief executive to run its U.S. business, on the day the group announced a sharp drop in 2014 profits there.

Gene Gilbertson would assume the role of interim president and chief executive of Legal & General America, replacing Jimmy Atkins, who is leaving to pursue other interests, L&G said in a statement.

The news came after L&G announced full-year earnings showing a drop in operating profit at its U.S. unit to $93 million from $145 million, after mortality claims came in higher than expected.

A spokesman for L&G declined to comment on the reasons for Atkins' departure.

In a separate statement, fund arm L&G Investment Management said it had appointed a new chief executive for its U.S. affiliate, Robert Moore.

Moore, most recently President of LPL Financial, will start at Legal & General Investment Management America in April, it said. He replaces Mike Craston, who had been CEO since 2011 and who the firm had said in January was set to take up a new role as vice chairman. ($1 = 0.6510 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)