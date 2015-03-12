LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Trading platform Liquidnet has
hired Chris Jackson from Citigroup to become head of its
execution and quantitative services group. He comes with over 20
years of experience, and will be charged with setting the
strategic direction of the European trading desk and algorithmic
services group.
Jackson was most recently at Citigroup, where he was head of
execution sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Merrill Lynch, where he was
latterly head of sales across program, transitions and
electronic trading.
He started his career at SBC Warburg in 1995, where for two
years he worked in the EMEA portfolio sales and sales trading
team.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)