HONG KONG, Oct 23 (IFR) - Lloyds will consolidate its Asian commercial banking activities in Singapore following decisions to close its Australia and Hong Kong offices in 2013 and 2014, according to an announcement from the UK bank.

Singapore would become the group's Asian hub as part of its strategy of simplifying its international footprint, the announcement said.

The group sold its Australian corporate loan book, motor and equipment financing businesses for A$1.45bn (US$1.31bn) to Westpac Banking Corp in December 2013, as reported at the time.

Stephen Skulley will head the group's current commercial banking office in Singapore.

Andrew Ralph and Hiok Hyen Yeo have joined the office, both as directors, global corporates Asia. Ralph moved to Singapore from the British bank in Sydney, while Yeo was previously Agricultural Bank of China Singapore's head of corporate banking.

The group's commercial banking activities include term lending, import and export trade finance, structured and asset finance, securitisation facilities and capital market funding. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Prakash Chakravarti)