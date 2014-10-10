LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Lloyds has hired Allen Appen from UK rival Barclays to head its financial institutions capital and asset-backed solutions business, reporting to head of capital markets James Garvey.

Appen spent the last 21 years with Barclays, and was most recently head of financial institutions (FI) capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

"Allen brings a wealth of FI experience and is particularly well known to many European treasurers and CFOs," said Garvey. "Alongside other recent hires, this marks an important step in continuing to develop our FI franchise to enhance the services we provide to this important client base."

Lloyds has made significant changes to its capital markets business, hiring high-profile debt capital markets (DCM) bankers, like Rob Ellison and Eva Porz from UBS, and Keval Shah, former co-head of financial institutions syndicate at Citigroup.

Lloyds said the FI capital and asset-backed solutions business was created earlier this year following the departure of the former head of ABS, Robert Plehn.

"With Allen's appointment, this business will now include FI DCM, creating one single focal point for all FI capital solutions businesses," the bank said.

Andrew Willett, who has led the FI capital and asset-backed solutions team on an interim basis following Plehn's departure earlier this year, will return to his primary role as head of risk management solutions and strategic client solutions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Gareth Gore)