PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Glenn Leighton, a managing director at Barclays within balance sheet solutions for financial institutions, has left the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.
He is thought to be taking up a similar role at UK rival Lloyds after the summer, according to the source. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.