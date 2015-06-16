LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Lloyds has appointed Aidan McKeown as a director within its relationship solutions team, according to a statement from the bank.

He joined this month from StormHarbour Securities, where he was a managing director and founding member of the firm's structuring and advisory team.

He reports to Alex Innes, managing director and head of relationship solutions at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

McKeown, a qualified lawyer, previously held roles with Linklaters LLP and Citigroup Global Markets, advising on derivatives, structured credit and securitisation products.

Lloyds has made a number of hires in recent months. Simon Ball is joining the bank from RBS to support its insurance coverage within debt capital markets.

It has also hired Glenn Leighton from Barclays, where he was a managing director within balance sheet solutions for financial institutions. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)