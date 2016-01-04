LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Lloyds Bank has appointed Keval Shah as head of bond syndicate within its capital markets division, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Shah, a managing director, joined Lloyds in 2013 from Citigroup to run financial and corporate syndicate. He reported to Andrew Ryan, who headed bond syndicate and corporate debt capital markets origination. Shah will now report to James Garvey, global head of capital markets.

Ryan moves to head institutional investors as a managing director from February 1 and will report to Ed Thurman, managing director, financial institutions.

Guillaume Fleuti takes on the job of head of corporate DCM and will also report to Garvey. He will continue to head the infrastructure and energy business and will work with Geoffrey Spence, who will lead the bank's client relationships in infrastructure, resources and energy. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)