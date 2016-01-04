LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Lloyds Bank has appointed Keval Shah
as head of bond syndicate within its capital markets division,
according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Shah, a managing director, joined Lloyds in 2013 from
Citigroup to run financial and corporate syndicate. He reported
to Andrew Ryan, who headed bond syndicate and corporate debt
capital markets origination. Shah will now report to James
Garvey, global head of capital markets.
Ryan moves to head institutional investors as a managing
director from February 1 and will report to Ed Thurman, managing
director, financial institutions.
Guillaume Fleuti takes on the job of head of corporate DCM
and will also report to Garvey. He will continue to head the
infrastructure and energy business and will work with Geoffrey
Spence, who will lead the bank's client relationships in
infrastructure, resources and energy.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Alex
Chambers, Philip Wright)