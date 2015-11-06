LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Richard Shrimpton has been appointed
group capital and pensions management director at Lloyds, a new
role at the UK bank, with immediate effect.
A search for a replacement for Shrimpton's old role as group
capital markets issuance director has begun. He will be covering
both until a successor has been found.
Shrimpton has run capital markets funding at Lloyds since
2009, when he brought together debt capital markets products
such as covered bonds and senior, asset backed and collateral
management, and fixed income investor relations.
