Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
Aug 11 Lombard Odier Investment Managers named Nancy Everett, a former BlackRock Inc executive, to the newly created post of senior advisor in its U.S. operations.
Everett will focus on traditional and alternative investment strategies at Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the institutional asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group.
Everett, who stepped down from BlackRock in December, was most recently managing director, head of U.S. Fiduciary Management at the world's largest money manager.
She will report to Hubert Keller, the managing partner of Lombard Odier responsible for LOIM, which managed $47.7 billion in client assets as of December.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.