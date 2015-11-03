BRIEF-Coassets to cease Australian crowdfunding, funds management business operations
* Says will cease operations of its Australian crowdfunding business and its Australian funds management business with immediate effect
LONDON Nov 3 Lucidus Capital co-founder Darryl Green has retired, the credit-focused hedge fund said on Tuesday.
Co-founder Green, who was co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer, was de-registered on Oct. 29, a filing with the UK's Companies House showed.
Following his departure, co-chief executive Christon Burrows will become sole CEO while co-founder and co-chief investment officer Geoffrey Sherry will become sole-CIO, Simon Meadows, partner and business development officer, told Reuters.
The firm, which specialises in long-short credit investments, was founded in 2009 and has offices in London and New York.
The $486 million Lucidus Leveraged Credit Fund, managed by Green and Sherry, was down 2.26 percent in the year to end-September, Meadows said, while the firm's other fund, the $502 million Green T G2 fund, was down 1.05 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Says will cease operations of its Australian crowdfunding business and its Australian funds management business with immediate effect
FRANKFURT, April 6 The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
BEIJING, April 6 China's vice premier urged that strict controls be placed on property development in Xiongan, a new special economic zone in the northern province of Hebei, the official Xinhua news agency said.