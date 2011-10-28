Oct 28 Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) said on Friday
that Tim Bishop, currently U.S. head of Macquarie Capital, has
been named global head of Macquarie Capital in Sydney.
Bishop joined Macquarie in 1999 following its acquisition
of the Australian investment banking business of Bankers
Trust.
In addition, Michael McLaughlin, head of credit trading
within fixed income, currencies and commodities, has been
appointed as U.S. country head, head of Macquarie's U.S.
management committee and president of Macquarie Capital (USA)
Inc.
McLaughlin's new appointments are in addition to his
current responsibilities. He has also been appointed to the
global Macquarie executive committee. McLaughlin joined
Macquarie in 2008 and established Macquarie's U.S. credit
markets business.
Meanwhile, Robert Redmond, currently U.S. vice chairman and
head of corporate finance, has been named U.S. head of
Macquarie Capital, the firm's advisory, capital markets and
principal investments business. Redmond also was named chairman
and CEO of Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.
Redmond is currently vice chairman and head of corporate
finance of Macquarie Capital. He joined the firm in March
2009.
The appointments will take effect Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)
