LONDON Feb 9 Man Group's GLG unit has hired former Perry Capital executive Himanshu Gulati to manage a distressed investment hedge fund the firm plans to launch later this year.

Gulati joins the London-listed group after nine years at Perry Capital where he was responsible for distressed credit and special situations investments, the firm said in a statement on Monday. He joins as the head of U.S. distressed credit investments and will be based in New York.

