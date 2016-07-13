LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Man Group has appointed Barclays' head of FX research Jose Wynne as a portfolio manager based in New York.

Man's discretionary investment arm Man GLG has hired five senior individuals, including Wynne, to complete an emerging markets debt team. This will be managed by Guillermo Osses, head of emerging markets debt strategies, who joined in January from HSBC Global Asset Management.

Two of the others already work on the buyside: Phil Yuhn, who worked in New York as a portfolio manager at American Century Investments; and Lisa Chun, previously a portfolio manager with HSBC Global Asset Management alongside Osses.

Ehsan Bashi will also work in New York as a portfolio engineer. He joins from KPMG and previously traded non-agency RMBS at Societe Generale.

Maria do Carmo Cal joins as a product specialist in London from Banco Itau BBA International, where she was head of capital markets developing the bank's debt syndicate. She was previously head of fixed income trading. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)