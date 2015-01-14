LONDON Jan 14 Man Group, the world's
biggest listed hedge fund, has hired former Cheyne Capital
portfolio manager Moni Sternbach for its GLG unit to manage a
strategy it plans to launch in the first quarter of this year.
Sternbach specialises in investments in mid-cap stocks and
was earlier a lead manager of the Cheyne European Mid Cap
Long/Short strategies for almost three years, Man Group said in
a statement on Wednesday.
A Cambridge University graduate, Sternbach's previous
employers include Gartmore Investment and Bank of America. He
will report to Man GLG's co-chief executives Teun Johnston and
Mark Jones.
The GLG unit managed about $32 billion of the Man Group's
$72.3 billion in assets under management at the end of September
last year.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)