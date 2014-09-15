BOSTON, Sept 15 Hedge fund Marathon Asset
Management said on Monday that is beefing up its emerging
markets team with two new hires, including Diego Gradowczyk as
co-head of emerging markets.
At Marathon, which oversees $12.5 billion in assets,
Gradowczyk will be a senior managing director and join Gabriel
Szpigiel in running the firm's emerging market investments.
Gradowczyk comes from Barclays, where he worked since
2001, and was most recently the group's head of emerging markets
trading.
Marathon, founded by Bruce Richards and Louis Hanover 16
years ago, has been in the news in the last years in part
because it was one of a small number of firms picked by the U.S.
government to help revive the mortgage-bond market after the
financial crisis.
The firm also hired Andrew Szmulewicz for its emerging
markets team from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he worked
with the Global Index Research Group.
"Emerging markets is one of our core competences and main
strategic areas of focus," Hanover, also the firm's chief
investment officer, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)