BOSTON, Sept 15 Hedge fund Marathon Asset Management said on Monday that is beefing up its emerging markets team with two new hires, including Diego Gradowczyk as co-head of emerging markets.

At Marathon, which oversees $12.5 billion in assets, Gradowczyk will be a senior managing director and join Gabriel Szpigiel in running the firm's emerging market investments. Gradowczyk comes from Barclays, where he worked since 2001, and was most recently the group's head of emerging markets trading.

Marathon, founded by Bruce Richards and Louis Hanover 16 years ago, has been in the news in the last years in part because it was one of a small number of firms picked by the U.S. government to help revive the mortgage-bond market after the financial crisis.

The firm also hired Andrew Szmulewicz for its emerging markets team from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he worked with the Global Index Research Group.

"Emerging markets is one of our core competences and main strategic areas of focus," Hanover, also the firm's chief investment officer, said in a statement.

