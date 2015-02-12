LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Former Lehman Brothers and Goldman
Sachs equity capital markets banker Felipe De Grado has joined
Mediobanca as a managing director in London. He was most
recently at Sunrise Brokers, a firm he left at the end of last
month.
He will join the Italian bank's ECM team as it seeks to
expand - part of a strategic plan out to the end of next year -
and will report directly to the head of ECM Stefano Rangone,
with particular responsibility for international activities.
De Grado has held senior ECM roles at Goldman Sachs, Lehman
Brothers and Nomura. He has helped develop the ECM operations of
these banks in Europe and the Middle East, and has been equity
advisor on major ECM deals in Europe, Mediobanca said.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)