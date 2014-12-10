LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Mediobanca has hired Philippe Deneux
from Barclays to be its new head of France and Benelux, as part
of an expansion in the region that will see additional hires
announced over coming months, the bank said.
Deneux will be based in Paris and report jointly to Alberto
Nagel, chief executive of Mediobanca and co-head of the firm's
corporate and investment banking business, and to Stefano
Marsaglia, executive chairman and co-head of CIB.
At Barclays, he was a senior managing director within the
bank's mergers and acquisitions group, based first in Paris and
then in London. While there, he created and led the team in
charge of the strategic dialogue with large corporations in
France and Benelux, Mediobanca said.
Deneux has held similar roles at Credit Suisse and Credit
Agricole Indosuez.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)