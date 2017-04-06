BRIEF-Carlyle Group says closing of collateralized loan obligation fund in Europe totaling EUR 413.5 mln
* Carlyle group lp says closing of a collateralized loan obligation fund in europe totaling eur 413.5 million
April 6 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management appointed financial adviser Aaron Dykas and senior registered client associate Lisa Schaffer to its Boise, Idaho office.
Dykas joins from Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co and has more than 20 years of industry experience.
Schaffer also joins from Wells Fargo Advisors, has worked in the financial services industry since 1993. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.