April 6 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management appointed financial adviser Aaron Dykas and senior registered client associate Lisa Schaffer to its Boise, Idaho office.

Dykas joins from Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co and has more than 20 years of industry experience.

Schaffer also joins from Wells Fargo Advisors, has worked in the financial services industry since 1993. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)