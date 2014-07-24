BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 24 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp said Chief Executive Curt Culver would retire in 2015 and Patrick Sinks, currently the chief operating officer, would succeed him.
Culver, 62, began his career in the mortgage insurance business in 1976, joining MGIC in 1982. His retirement is effective March 1, 2015.
Sinks has served as president and COO of MGIC since January 2006. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.