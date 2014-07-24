July 24 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp said Chief Executive Curt Culver would retire in 2015 and Patrick Sinks, currently the chief operating officer, would succeed him.

Culver, 62, began his career in the mortgage insurance business in 1976, joining MGIC in 1982. His retirement is effective March 1, 2015.

Sinks has served as president and COO of MGIC since January 2006. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)