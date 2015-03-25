MELBOURNE, March 25 Liz Milan, formerly head of
Asian commodities for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
and of Asian business at the London Metal Exchange (LME), has
joined Kingdom Futures to help expand its brokerage business,
the LME broker said on Wednesday.
Milan ran the Hong Kong bourse's Asian commodities business
after it took over the LME in 2012. She had played a key part in
the historic $2.2 billion sale of the LME by its members in her
role as an executive board member.
She will work for Kingdom Futures in a sales and marketing
capacity and also as an adviser, Malcolm Freeman of Kingdom
Futures said.
Milan left HKEx at the end of 2013 and consulted for rival
exchange CME Group for part of last year. She had a run of more
than eight years at the LME, where she was managing director of
its Asian business from 2010.
Milan worked for Enron Europe and Sempra Metals from 2000 to
2004, according to her LinkedIn profile, and started her career
as a steel trader at Stemcor in London.
